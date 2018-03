Quinn announces $133K construction project at Metropolis airport

Governor Pat Quinn has announced a $133,000 construction project at the Metropolis Municipal Airport.

According to a news release, the contract was awarded following a competitive bidding process and addresses a critical infrastructure need while creating construction jobs.

“Investments in airports like this one in Metropolis make them safer and more efficient,” Governor Quinn said. “The project will also employ a number of construction workers, which will drive local economy forward.”

The project will involve the construction of a partial parallel taxiway along with grading and drainage work.

Construction should begin in May and the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Aeronautics will manage the project.

“These infrastructure upgrades will help our local economy by providing much-needed jobs for construction workers and further improve the vital services Metropolis Municipal Airport has to offer,” State Representative Brandon Phelps (D-Harrisburg) said. “Many do not realize the regional impact this airport provides to us through seasonal agricultural spraying, and serving as one of the training grounds for future aviators through SIU’s School of Aviation.”

The state funds for the project come from Governor Quinn’s $31 billion Illinois Jobs Now! program,