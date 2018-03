Cape Girardeau Ronnie Milsap casino shows rescheduled

Isle Casino Cape Girardeau has announced the Ronnie Milsap concert for Sunday has been rescheduled.

The Sunday, February 16 shows have been rescheduled until Sunday, May 25 due to health issues.

“It is our understanding the Ronnie Milsap recently had surgery and is still recovering. Everyone at Isle Casino sends him our wishes for a speedy recovery and we look forward to seeing him in May,” said Lyle Randolph, Isle Casino’s general manager. “Show times on May 25 will be 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. All previously purchased tickets will be honored in May.”

Isle Casino is offering $10 bonus cash on Sunday for anyone that had bought a ticket. For more information, visit the cashier’s cage on the casino floor or Fan Club.

If you would like a ticket refund, please mail your current tickets to Isle Casino Attn:

Accounting, 777 Main St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 or visit the casino cage on the gaming floor.