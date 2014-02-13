Paducah woman indicted on drug related charge

A Paducah woman has been indicted by a grand jury charging her with theft of a controlled substance.

Heather Crockett, 28, of Guthrie Avenue, was taken into custody on Wednesday.

According to Paducah Police, detectives were contacted on January 21 by a pharmacy about a lorazepam prescription that had been delivered to a Paducah home.

The delivery driver reported he had delivered the medication to a woman as she was leaving the home at the address.

The woman told the driver she had moved and had not yet received her medication.

An investigation showed Crockett as a suspect. Detectives presented evidence to a grand jury, which indicted Crockett.

She was booked her into McCracken County Regional Jail.