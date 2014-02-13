Dorena-Hickman Ferry closes due to river ice

According to KYTC, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed Friday due to heavy ice on the Mississippi River. The ferry halted operation around 10 a.m.

The ferry had resumed service Thursday, after being closed for 10 days.

Captain Ed Floyd says ice in the river is now the problem.

According to transportation officials, ice flowing downstream covers about three-quarters of the Mississippi River where the ferry crosses at navigation mile point 922.0.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.