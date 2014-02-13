Paducah man facing a number of drug charges after traffic stop - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah man facing a number of drug charges after traffic stop

(Source: Paducah Police Department) (Source: Paducah Police Department)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A Paducah man faces a number of charges following a drug investigation.

The investigation began after detectives say drug activity was taking place at 1205 Markham Avenue in Paducah.

Paul Lamb, 61, was taken into custody following a traffic stop on Wednesday.

During the traffic stop, officers say they found cash along with marijuana, hydrocodone and percocet packaged for sale in Lamb's car.

After performing a search warrant at Lamb's home, detectives say they found more than six pounds of marijuana packaged for sale, digital scales, doses of percocet, hydrocodone, methamphetamine and other controlled substances. 

Detectives also say they found two loaded handguns found near the drugs. 

Detectives say Paul Lamb has a lengthy criminal history that included felony convictions for manslaughter, trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in a controlled substance and being a persistent felony offender. 

Paul F. Lamb 61, of Markham Avenue Paducah was charged with:
-Firearm enhanced-trafficking in a 1st degree controlled substance (three counts- percocet) (a class “b” felony punishable by 10-20 years in prison).
-Trafficking in a 2nd degree controlled substance- hydrocodone (a class “d” felony punishable by 1-5 years in prison) trafficking in marijuana more than five (5) pounds(a class “c” felony punishable by 5-10 years in prison).
-Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon (two counts) (a class “c” felony punishable by 5-10 years in prison).
-Possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Police say the drug charges were firearm enhanced because drugs were found in close proximity to the drugs.

