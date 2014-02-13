Tug boat hits Ohio River Bridge, 2 barges break free

A tug boat pushing 15 barges crashed into the Ohio River Bridge overnight.

According to Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the tug boat struck a pier on the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge that runs between Paducah and Metropolis.



The Harbor Tug Robert Green was headed down river when it hit the second pier from the Kentucky side of the river.

The pilot reported two barges broke free and were lodged against the pier.

Six of the barges were hauling corn, coal and soybeans.

The other barges were reported empty.

The Illinois Department of Transportation dispatched two inspectors to check the bridge for damage.

It is unclear at this time if road closures will be needed.



Stay with Heartland News on air at and kfvs12.com for updates.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

