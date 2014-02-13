Heartland basketball scores 2/12 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland basketball scores 2/12

Here are Heartland sports scores from Wednesday 2/12.

NCAA Basketball

UT Martin---79
SEMO---70

(14) Kentucky---64
Auburn---56

H.S. Basketball
Girls
Westminster---75
Notre Dame---86

Saxony Lutheran---40
Dexter---76

Murphysboro---63
Johnston City---34

Cairo---76
Egyptian---39

Hamilton Co.---51
Fairfield---34

Eldorado---51
Harrisburg---63

Mt. Carmel---85
Lawrenceville---33

(Boys)

Oran---71
Chaffee---64

Woodlawn---62
Sesser-Valier---53

Sikeston---87
Cairo---38

Delta---38
Kelly---77








