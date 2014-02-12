Driver injured in semi truck rollover crash in I-55 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Driver injured in semi truck rollover crash in I-55

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The driver of a semi truck was injured in a crash Wednesday night on Interstate 55.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 8:30 near the 44 mile marker.

Dixon Zapata, 45 of Laredo, Texas, was driving a semi truck north on I-55 when the truck ran off the road and overturned in the ditch.

Zapata was taken to St. Francis Medical Hospital in Cape Girardeau with minor injuries.



