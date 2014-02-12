Paducah man facing various drug charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah man facing various drug charges

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Paul F. Lamb (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Paul F. Lamb (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
Items seized. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Items seized. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a Paducah man Wednesday afternoon and charged him with numerous drug offenses after a drug investigation.

Paul F. Lamb, 61, was charged with firearm enhanced-trafficking in a first degree controlled substance, trafficking in a second degree controlled substance-Hydrocodone, trafficking in marijuana more than 5 pounds, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff's department said the drug charges were firearm enhanced due to the firearms being in close proximity to the drugs.

The investigation began after detectives received information alleging illegal drug activity was happening on Markham Avenue in Paducah.

Deputies say Paul Lamb was identified as a resident of Markham Avenue.

Lamb was arrested after a traffic stop earlier Wednesday when Deputy Steve Croft stopped Lamb for traffic violations. During the stop deputies found and seized marijuana, Hydrocodone and Percocet that was packaged for sale. In addition to the drugs, deputies also seized an undisclosed amount of money believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.

As part of the ensuing investigation, detectives secured and later executed a search warrant on Markham Avenue around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

During a search of the home, detectives seized more than 6 pounds of marijuana packaged for sale, digital scales, doses of Percocet, Hydrocodone and additional controlled substances.

In addition to the drugs, detectives also seized two loaded handguns in close proximity to the drugs.

The investigation revealed that Lamb had a lengthy criminal history that included felony convictions for manslaughter, trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in a controlled substance and being a persistent felony offender.

