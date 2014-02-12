Gov. Nixon visits Jackson middle school

Governor Jay Nixon was in the Heartland Wednesday.

Nixon visited Jackson R-2 Middle School to tout his "Good Schools, Good Jobs" plan.

The technology field continues to grow and last year Missouri topped the nation in job growth. Governor Nixon believes good schools are vital to building on that momentum.

The "Good Schools, Good Jobs" plan is part of the governor's 2015 Budget Plan that would fund kindergarten through 12th grade programs.

