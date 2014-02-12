Founding member of National Corvette Museum reacts to sinkhole

Dr. Patrick Roupp still remembers the first corvette he ever bought.



"From the time I was 12 years old, I wanted a corvette so it was the realization of a dream," Roupp said. "Well, I'm a founding member of the museum and my wife and I are both life time members of the museum since 1994."



So you can imagine his reaction when a sinkhole sank eight of his favorite toys.



"Well, you know my first reaction was this is some kind of joke," Roupp said. "I didn't expect anything like that. It was really a surprise. You don't expect right in the middle of a museum something like that would occur. So you know it was kind of a shock."



Roupp said you can't put a price tag on history.



"The corvette was really the first true sports car that was produced in the United States," he said.



Roupp doesn't know when his next trip out to the museum will be, but he does know the place will look a little different.



"It's unbelievable," Roupp said. "This is not anything anyone associated with corvettes would have ever expected. It's just crazy."

Copyright KFVS 2014. All rights reserved.