2 injured in crash at McCracken Co. intersection

Two people received minor injuries after a two car accident at the intersection of KY 1241/ Old US Hwy 45 and Krebs Station Road/ KY 999 Wednesday afternoon.



According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, the crash happened around 4 p.m.



They say the investigation revealed that a 2009 Toyota Prius driven by 54-year-old, Marsha Bloodworth, of Paducah, was going northbound on KY 1241 when an SUV that was on Krebs Station Road pulled out in front of her.

Deputies say at this particular intersection, KY 1241 has the right of way and drivers on Krebs Station Road are required to stop at a stop sign.

According to the parties involved and a witness, the SUV was going west on Krebs Station and had stopped at the intersection before pulling into the path of Bloodworth's car.

The SUV was a Lexus RX 300 driven by 61-year-old, Iris Kelly, also of Paducah.

