Southeast winter storm affects the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - This round of winter weather is skipping the Heartland, but that doesn’t mean we won’t feel the pain of those Southeastern storms.

Cape Carpet and Supply in Cape Girardeau isn’t in the thick of the weather, but they might see the effects.

Dalton, GA is known as the carpet capital of the world, meaning flooring shipments to the Heartland could be delayed.

Scott Horrell said they’re hauling company picked up a shipment Monday and turned right around to get out before the weather hit.

"He said it was a good thing he did because otherwise he would have been stuck," said Horrell.

The trucks weren’t the only thing trying to get off the streets.

Lula Rhodes is from the Midwest, but now goes to school at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton, Georgia just outside of Atlanta.

She said people there have been prepping for days.

"People have literally stocked up like it's the end of the world," said Rhodes.

Rhodes said college classes have been cancelled since Monday afternoon, and government buildings, bus routes, and grade schools closed before the weather even hit.

Horrell said some of the carpet mills in Georgia are closed because workers can’t get to the office.

Meaning there could be a delay in getting future product.

"We just have to allow for that, if we're working with a customer that has a special order product we just have to tell them okay instead of a normal maybe week or two weeks getting it, we just have to factor that in and tell them what we expect that date may be," said Horrell.

But Horrell said hopefully most people will understand since even though their flooring might be new, this weather is not.
