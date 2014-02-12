Student petitions for University logo change

Putting pen to paper, he come up with three rough draft ideas.

One student is working to update its look.

A Southern Illinois University student is collecting signatures in an effort to change the college's logo.

And he's gaining support and the university's attention.

Alex Bennett the student behind the logo change says he's heard positive and negative feedback and its only been a week since he posted his ideas on Facebook.

Yet, he says the idea is gaining support by the day.

SIU's logo isn't hard to miss, it's on magnets, flags, blankets, hats-you name it.

"It just doesn't have that same sporty aesthetic that a lot of other logos I feel do," Bennett said.



By starting a petition and gaining advice and criticism through social media, Alex Bennett has some ideas.

"It has to be the absolute best thing, that everyone can get behind and have pride in. and so when people think their logo looks like a sock puppet," Bennett said. "I kind of feel like there needs to be a change."

Putting pen to paper, Bennett came up with three rough draft ideas.

He has been given the opportunity to present his ideas to the university next week.

Rae Goldsmith the university's chief marketing and community officer says they are always open to ideas from students, but any change to the logo wouldn't be made lightly.

If you want to sign the petition, go to www.change.org and type in "Saluki Logo."

