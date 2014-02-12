Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff for Ky. soldier

Gov. Steve Beshear has ordered flags at half-staff for a Kentucky soldier who died while supporting Operation Enduring Freedom.

According to the Department of Defense, Pfc. Joshua A. Gray, 21, of Van Lear, Ky., died February 10, in Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, from a non-combat related incident. He was assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, N.Y.

The Governor will order that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on the day of Pfc. Gray's interment for which arrangements are still pending.

