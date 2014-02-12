Experts: Attraction makes relationships last

Dr. Van Pelt has some tips for keeping the attraction alive.

Experts say, along with love, attraction is the glue that holds relationships together.

You've probably heard that all you need is love to make a relationship work. However, psychologists say, if you want a relationship to last, it actually takes more than that.

Justin and Haylee Owens have been married for four months. They remember the first time they met.

"He thought I was loud," Haylee Owens said.

This couple said it all started with attraction.

"From a guys perspective, it's going to start with a physical attraction," Justin Owens said.

For Haylee, it started with an emotional attraction as well.

"He's genuinely a nice person and a caring person," Haylee Owens said.

Like the Owen's other couples say it begins with butterflies.

Tasha and Jerome Faire were married November 8, 1996.

"The first thing I remember that I thought was so attractive about him was his blue eyes and when the sun is shining right and he's wearing blue, his eyes just sparkle," Tasha Faire said.

Experts say couples that don't let the attraction fade, last longer.

"Attraction is often times where people connect," said Dr. David Van Pelt with Applied Psychological Center.

Dr. Van Pelt said love is the foundation for the relationship, but attraction has to be there too.

"A healthy balance between love and attraction for a long lasting relationship because the attraction is what's going to keep you coming back," Dr. Van Pelt said.

The Owen's and the Faire's say their attraction for each other just keeps growing.

"His spirit and his soul, even when we are old and gray and in the nursing home, I still want to be with him," Tasha Faire said.

"Yes, we are married but, as cheesy as it sounds, we are really just best friends and we just really get along and enjoy each others' company," Haylee Owens said.

Whether they're thinking back to their wedding day or looking back at the life they've built together, these couples say their attraction for each other isn't going anywhere.

"She was very beautiful," Justin Owens said.

"It's been a fun ride. We've had a blast," Tasha Faire said. "I couldn't imagine doing this with anyone else."

Dr. Van Pelt has some tips for keeping the attraction alive:

Engage in mutually enjoyable activities together

Do kind gestures for your significant other and lift them up

Spend time talking together about what first attracted you to each other

