Ky. police look for man accused of trying to cash stolen check

The Benton, Kentucky Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man who they say tried to cash a stolen check.



Benton police say the man tried to cash the check on Monday morning.



He was described as wearing dark pants, a black North Face jacket and a dark hat with a logo on the front.



If you have any information please contact the Benton Police Department at (270) 527-3126 or leave a tip at Crimestoppers, (270) 527-COPS.

