GCHS co-ed competition cheerleaders place 3rd in strong field at UCA nationals

The Graves County Co-Ed Competition Cheerleading Squad placed third in a strong field of competitors for the national championship of the Universal Cheerleading Association recently in Orlando, Fla.

The team is shown in action at the competition.

Coach Jon Summerville has led the cheerleaders to six previous UCA national titles. The team competes in the large co-ed division. The team won UCA nationals in 2006-07, 2009-11, and 2013. Graves County was runner-up in 2008 and 2012.

The Eagles also have won seven statewide titles, competing in the large co-ed division, formerly through the Kentucky Association of Pep Organization Sponsors.

Last year, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association became the sponsoring organization. The Eagles won those championships in 2005-08, 2010, and 2012-13. This past December, Graves County finished as runners-up at state for 2013-14.

