Car wash businesses packed during break in winter weather

Long lines formed at car wash businesses in Carbondale Wednesday due to vehicles getting dirty from the winter weather.

People we spoke with want to wash off the salt and dirt picked up on the roads after icy conditions.

A Dirtbuster technician said it was very busy Wednesday with cars backed up seven or more deep in lines at times. With no snow in the immediate future, along with temperatures above freezing, people are washing off the salt, snow and dirt left behind on their cars.

One person we spoke with said she needs to get off the salt before it starts eating at her paint. Another person said this is the second car he brought in to get washed Wednesday.

People we spoke with hope this is the last of the winter weather this season in hopes to keep their vehicles cleaner.

