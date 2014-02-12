2 McCracken Co. students top finishers in Ohio River Sweep poster contest

Two McCracken County High School students placed first in their respective grade divisions in the Ohio River Sweep Poster Contest.

Jade Cochran won the 9th grade division and Justin Byram won the 12th grade division. Both students are in Glenda Bittner's art class.

Students from a six-state area submitted more than 1,000 posters to the annual contest. The Ohio River Sweep dates back to 1989 and cleans up the Ohio River from its origin in Pittsburgh, Pa., to its end in Cario, Ill.

The Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission oversaw the contest and a panel of judges critiqued the posters.

River Sweep Poster Contest Information:

RIVER SWEEP is a one-day cleanup project for the Ohio River that covers more than 3,000 miles of shoreline in six states: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Thousands of volunteers participate in the event, collecting more than 7,500 tons of trash and debris. Trash collected over the years has included stolen cars, tires, furniture, toys, a wedding dress, a piano, appliances, and much more. All trash collected is either recycled orplaced in approved landfills.

The Poster Contest was open to schools bordering the Ohio River and its tributaries to create an awareness of the problem caused by litter in our rivers and streams. Students in primary and secondary schools (public, private, and home school; K-12) were invited to design posters for River Sweep event this year.

The contest is conducted on an annual basis; students submitted theirartwork by mid-December and designs were judged in January.

