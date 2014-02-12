Sinkhole swallows Corvettes - SIU logo - School panic alarm - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sinkhole swallows Corvettes - SIU logo - School panic alarm

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
(Source: National Corevette Museum) (Source: National Corevette Museum)
Sid Caesar, the prodigiously talented pioneer of TV comedy and who inspired a generation of famous writers, died early today. He was 91. (Source: Wikipedia)
Some amazing pictures have come out of Bowling Green, Kentucky today. Eight cars were swallowed by a sinkhole at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green Wednesday morning, according to the museum's executive director.

Slushy highways and streets were mostly desolate and ice encased trees and sent them crashing into power lines, knocking out electricity to a wide swath of the South as the winter-weary region was hit with its second winter storm in two weeks. This weather may be skipping the Heartland, but that doesn't mean we won't feel an impact from the storms. Christy Millweard explains how the storms in the South could impact businesses in the Heartland today on Heartland News at Five.

In the wake of school shootings over the past few years, many districts across the country are beefing up security measures. Jackson R-2 led the way by installing what's commonly referred to as panic buttons. However, another Jackson school is taking that proactive measure a step further. Mollie Lair was there for a demonstration and joins us on Heartland News at Six with details.

A Southern Illinois University student is collecting signatures in an effort to change the college's logo. He's gaining support and the university's attention. Allison Twaits joins on Heartland News at Five from the campus with the story.

A 28-year-old woman is facing a rare criminal charge in Missouri - bigamy.

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit seeking to force Missouri to recognize same-sex marriages performed in states or countries that allow them.

Former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin has been found guilty on 20 of 21 counts in his federal corruption trial, including bribery, money laundering and fraud.

Paula Deen has found a key ingredient to bringing some sizzle back to her career - a cash infusion worth at least $75 million from a private investment firm.

Sid Caesar, the prodigiously talented pioneer of TV comedy who paired with Imogene Coca in sketches that became classics and who inspired a generation of famous writers, died early today. He was 91.

"All you need is love." However, psychologists say if you want a relationship to last, it takes more than that. Kadee Brosseau talked with experts and couples today and joins us for Heartland News at Six.

Have you bought your love a Valentine's Day gift yet? Make sure it's not on this list of worst Valentine's gifts.

