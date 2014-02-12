Graves at Mayfield basketball game offers high school seniors chance to win scholarship

As one of its featured games, the Whitaker Bank Shot Scholarship contest has chosen the evening the Graves County girls' and boys' varsity basketball teams play at Mayfield High School.

The evening starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, February 14.

Senior students may sign up before the game and through the first quarter for a chance to be on a team of four (two students from each school) to compete in the contest. Each participant will have 30 seconds to make as many Whitaker Bank Shots as they can, to be declared the winner and to represent Region 1 at the Kentucky High School Athletics Association/Whitaker Bank Boys Sweet 16 basketball tournament in Lexington's Rupp Arena March 19-22.

Boys Sweet 16 winners from each of Kentucky's 16 regions then will compete on the court at Rupp Arena. Whitaker Bank will award the winning student a $1,500 scholarship.

