'Food Check-Out Week' celebrates farming

National “Food Check-Out Week” celebrates the country's farmers and shows just how much Americans spend on food annually.

According to the Kentucky Farm Bureau, by the year's seventh week, the average American has earned enough income to meet his or her annual cost of food.

However, according the Tax Foundation, you would have to work for until the middle of April to earn enough to pay for annual taxes.

“Most Americans don’t realize that they must work significantly longer to pay for federal taxes than for food,” noted KFB President Mark Haney. “The annual Food Check-Out Week celebration is one way we can all celebrate the affordability, quantity and quality of the food that our farmers produce year-round.”

Ky. Farm Bureau volunteer leaders across the state are planning information sessions to meet and educate consumers shopping at local supermarkets.

“Food Check-Out Week is a great way to educate consumers about where their food comes from, but it also gives them an opportunity to make real connections with the farmers that are growing and raising it,” said Terry Gilbert, chair of the American Farm Bureau (AFBF) Women’s Leadership Committee and KFB board member. “I am very proud of the way we approach Food Check-Out Week here in Kentucky because so many of our counties are also making connections with local food pantries and providing food for those in need.”