Harsh winter hard on livestock in Ky.

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - The bitter cold this winter is making survival difficult for some livestock in central Kentucky.

Madison County solid waste coordinator Scott Tussey told county officials on Tuesday that his staff has removed 200 head of dead livestock from farms in the last 27 working days. The Richmond Register (http://bit.ly/1aVn9fr) reports the cold weather is the cause of many deaths.

Madison County extension agent Brandon Sears says the harsh winter has been especially hard on calves.

He says that animals are in danger from freezing temperatures as well as getting stuck in pockets of mud when there's a warming trend.

He advised farmers to play close attention to when births are due and to try to move mothers and calves inside barns.

