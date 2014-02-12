Hundreds gather in support of smoke-free workplace in Ky.

Hundreds called on lawmakers Wednesday to pass legislation in support of a statewide smoke-free workplace law in Kentucky.

According to a news release, Gov. Steve Beshear along with hundreds of residents, business leaders and elected officials called for the change at the State Capitol.

House Bill 173 (HB 173) and Senate Bill 177 (SB 117) would eliminate secondhand smoke from indoor areas of all workplaces and public places statewide.

"During this session, I will again support comprehensive, statewide smoke-free legislation. Twenty-four states and 22 cities and counties within Kentucky have eliminated secondhand smoke in public places and workplaces," said Gov. Beshear. "Secondhand smoke is a proven cause of disease and even death in non-smokers. We must fill in the map and protect all our people.”

Regan Judd, a national spokesperson for the American Heart Association and Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer also called on Ky. lawmakers to pass the legislation.

Smoke-Free Kentucky is a coalition of public health organizations, community-based groups, physicians, businesses, schools, the faith community and Kentucky residents.