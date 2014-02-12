Health Insurance Marketplace signups available in Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center says there is still time to sign up for the Health Insurance Marketplace and avoid the penalty.

According to PBRMC, the Act requires that most Americans obtain health insurance by 2014 or pay a tax penalty.

“This is where Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center can help the uninsured in our community,” said Ken James, Market CEO for PBRMC and the Southeast Missouri region. “With many people lacking access to a computer or just need help maneuvering through the enrollment website, our application counselors can help. We can assist individuals and their families in evaluating the available health plans and determine if they’re eligible for Medicaid or other insurance options."

To make an appointment for sign-up help, contact the PBRMC at 573-776-9070.