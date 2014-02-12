RLC approves new degree

The Rend Lake College board of Trustees has approved new degree for two colleges.

According to a news release, RLC along with Southeastern Illinois College have signed a cooperative agreement to provide training opportunities for oil and natural gas industries.

“This is another example of a community college alliance that reaches across district boundaries and works to provide industry and residents of our region the training they need,” said RLC President Terry Wilkerson.

The college says the two districts have more acreage under lease to the industry than anywhere in Illinois.