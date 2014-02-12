Annual 'Vintage NOW' Fashion Show scheduled for October 2014

Online: Vintage NOW 5 on Facebook and Twitter

The Safe House for Women has announced the Vintage NOW 5 event will take place in October to benefit victims of domestic abuse.The event is planned for Friday, October 17, 2014 at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m.The theme for Vintage NOW 5 is The Fabulous Fifties, and the evening will feature the fun and fashion of the era, but with a modern twist. The event is hosted by Pastimes Antiques.All of the proceeds will benefit the Safe House for Women.“Thanks to our outstanding volunteer leadership team and the support of the Cape Girardeau community, Vintage NOW has become one of the premier social and charitable events of the season,” says Deb Maevers, owner of Pastimes Antiques and Vintage NOW Founder and Executive Director. “Vintage NOW 5 promises to raise the bar yet again, and we hope everyone will join in this one-of-a-kind event.”The event was attended by more than 1,000 people in 2013 and raised more than $40,000 for domestic violence victims.Sponsorship opportunities for the event are available.