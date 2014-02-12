Carbondale police investigate car break in

Officers are investigating a car burglary in Carbondale, Illinois.

It happened in the 700 block of South James.

According to a police news release, an unknown suspect got into a locked vehicle and stole items between 1:30 p.m. on February 8 and 1:10 p.m. on Feb. 9.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

