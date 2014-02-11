Pink Up: February Newsletter

Good morning to you! It's time again to think Pink Up
. Breast cancer is the second leading cancer killer in U.S. women. Take the time today and on the 12th of every month to do a self-exam.
As you put on your pink to gear up for Valentine’s Day, you can also remember the effort to Pink Up and create awareness for breast cancer.
This year marks 14 years since the fundraising started for the Dig for Life program. Christy Millweard explains how it all started with one woman and a volleyball team and now encompasses an entire community.
.
