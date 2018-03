I-Team - Car seat recall - Shirley Temple

If you travel along the Interstate 55 corridor from I-57 to the Arkansas line, you are certainly not alone. State troopers say you're often sharing the road with drug couriers called mules. Troopers say they tend to be extra cautious, rarely speeding and try to blend in to traffic. So, how do they get caught? Kathy Sweeney shows you how in a special I-Team report on Heartland News at Six.A Farmington man faces several stealing charges after police say he stole medication from residents at senior citizen apartments. heater is to blame for a fire that damaged an auto and fire business in Caruthersville early this morning.A handful of schools are out again tomorrow. Go to kfvs12.com/schoolclosings on a desktop computer or check the rotating banner in the mobile news app for the full list.Graco is recalling nearly 3.8 million car safety seats because children can get trapped by buckles that may not unlatch. But the company has drawn the ire of federal safety regulators who say the recall should include another 1.8 million rear-facing car seats designed for infants.We hear a lot about bullying in schools and online, but what about bullying in your marriage or relationship...specifically financial bullying? A new study that shows one in 10 couples experience bullying from their significant other when it comes to managing the family checkbook and finances. Kadee Brosseau talks to newlyweds who say they were on the road to financial bullying until they came up with a new plan on Heartland News at Five.Supporters of a higher wages are urging Missouri lawmakers to let voters decide whether to increase the state's minimum wage to $10 an hour. Missouri's minimum wage currently is $7.50 an hour.Any kid who ever tap-danced at a talent show or put on a curly wig and auditioned for "Annie" can only dream of being as beloved - or as important - as Shirley Temple. Temple died Monday night at age 85.Christy HendricksDigital Content Director