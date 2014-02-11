Paducah man arrested after crash at intersection

A Paducah man was arrested after a crash on State Route 303 on Tuesday, February 11.

Austin Rushing, 25, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while DUI suspended, first offense. He was booked at the Graves County Jail.

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, the crash allegedly occurred when a vehicle driven by Rushing was going north on St. Rt. 303 at the intersection of St. Rt. 339. Rushing's vehicle continued through the intersection without stopping and hit a vehicle driven by James Page of Sedalia.

Sheriff Redmon said no one complained of any injuries at the time of the crash and the vehicles remained in service.

Copyright KFVS 2014. All rights reserved.