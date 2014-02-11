Farmington man accused of posing as pest control worker, stealing meds

A Farmington man faces several stealing charges after police say he stole medication from residents at senior citizen apartments.Justin Burns, 25, of Farmington is charged with four counts of felony stealing of a controlled substance.Several residents at the senior citizen apartments in Park Hills reported to police that a man claiming to work for a pest control company was knocking on doors and asking to inspect the apartment for bugs. Then, the suspect would ask the person to go to the bathroom to run the water.After he left, several residents found bottles of prescription medication missing. Burns is accused of stealing Hydrocodone and Vicodin.Police identified Justin Burns as a suspect from victim descriptions of him and his truck.