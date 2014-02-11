Rep. Floyd files bill in memory of Bardstown officer killed

Representative David Floyd, R-Bardstown announced Tuesday he has filed a bill known as The Officer Jason Ellis Memorial Act in memory of the Bardstown officer who was killed in the line of duty on May 15, 2013.

House Bill 368 if it becomes law would set the minimum penalty for anyone convicted in the murder of a law enforcement officer to life without parole.

"The murder of Officer Ellis highlights the danger the men and women of law enforcement across the Commonwealth face on a daily basis, whether it's in a large city or a community like Bardstown, " said Rep. Floyd. "My bill places the lives of our police officers to the highest possible level, and will hold anyone who is convicted of intentionally murdering an officer to at least the rest of their lives behind bars."

Rep. Floyd adds a new paragraph to KRS 507.020 under the definition of murder that in the case of the killing of a person who is a local or state police officer, sheriff or deputy sheriff who was at the time of the murder on duty and the murder was intentional would face life in prison without any possibility of parole.

Rep. Floyd filed House Bill 368 on Tuesday, February 11 to be considered during the 2014 Regular Session of the Kentucky General Assembly.

