Contracts awarded for Southeast Missouri highway projects

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded several contracts for Southeast District projects during its meeting on Feb. 11.

Awarded contracts include resurfacing projects and added safety features.

Contracts include the following:

  • An $862,487 contract was awarded to Chester Bross Construction Company for resurfacing Route 51 in Perry County From McBride to Perryville in Perry County.
  • An $8,911,025 contract was awarded to Apex Paving Co., for grading, paving and adding shoulders to Route 34 from Route 51 in Marble Hill in Bollinger County to the Route 72/34 intersection in Cape Girardeau County.
  • A $1,730,618 contract was awarded to Apex Paving Co., for resurfacing Route Z from Route 25 to Route 153 in Stoddard County, resurfacing route H in New Madrid County from the beginning of state maintenance to Route 61, resurfacing Route E in Stoddard County from Route 25 to Route N and resurfacing Route AF in Stoddard County from the beginning of state maintenance to Route 25.
  • A $393,757 contract was awarded to Chester Bross Construction Company for resurfacing Route Z in St. Francois County from Route 8 to Municipal Drive in Park Hills, resurfacing Route O in St. Francois County from Route 32 in Leadington to Dalton Street in Park Hills, resurfacing Route P in St. Francois county from Route 8 west of Desloge to Route 8 in Desloge and resurfacing Route 8 in St. Francois County at the intersection of Route 8 and Hunt Street in Leadwood.

Additional information, regarding timelines and impacts to traffic, will be released prior to the start of construction.

Work zones will be marked with signs as work is underway. Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling in these areas and plan for possible delays. MoDOT will alert drivers prior to any changes in traffic.

For more information, please contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636).

