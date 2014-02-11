Sheriff: Ice causes crash on Wiggle Rd.

The Graves County Sheriff's Office reports that ice caused a single vehicle crash on Wiggle Road.

According to Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, deputies responded to the crash at 11:52 a.m. Tuesday. They say a 2002 Ford Mustang driven by 53-year-old Sarah Moore of Wiggle Road was going eastbound on Wiggle Road when she lost control of the car and hit a tree.

Moore was taken to a Paducah hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Copyright KFVS 2014. All rights reserved.