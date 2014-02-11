Gallatin Co. woman sentenced for conspiring to make meth

A Ridgeway, Illinois woman was sentenced Tuesday to more than 3 years in prison, according to Stephen R. Wigginton, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois.

Angela Seavers, 35, was sentenced for conspiring with others to manufacture methamphetamine.

Seavers pleaded guilty on October 24, 2013, to conspiring with Dustin J. Lowe, 25, also of Ridgeway, and others, between February 2012 and March 2013 to illegally make the drug.

Lowe also pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge on December 13, 2013, and is currently scheduled for sentencing on April 3 at 10 a.m. at the United States District Courthouse in Benton.

In addition to the 37 month term, Seavers was ordered to pay fines and special assessments totaling $200 and was placed on a three year term of supervised release to follow her incarceration. Under federal law, parole has been abolished, meaning that Seavers will be required to serve a minimum of 85 percent of her sentence.

Seavers has been held in the custody of the United States Marshal since her bond was revoked in September. She was again remanded to the custody of the Marshal to await designation to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility.

The case was investigated by the Carmi office of the Southern Illinois Drug Task Force and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney James M. Cutchin.

