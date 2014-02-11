19 people facing federal meth charges

A federal grand jury in Benton, Illinois, has charged nineteen individuals with methamphetamine related offenses, according to the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois Stephen R. Wigginton.

Those charged include:

Delbert Bargo, Jr., 53, of Thompsonville, Ill.

Kathryn Ann Medlin, 43, of Thompsonville, Ill.

Caleb S. Hoffard, 36, of Marion, Ill.

Jamie L. Hughey, 36, of Mt. Vernon, Ill.

Traci L. Jackson, 36, of West Frankfort, Ill.

Amber D. Mulkins, 31, of Marion, Ill.

Jeffrey Morneweg, 49, of Johnston City, Ill.

Weldon A. Poole, 29, of Marion, Ill.

Jamie R. Sneed, 31, of West Frankfort, Ill.

Kevin Spurlock, 42, of DuQuoin, Ill.

Regina K. Spurlock, 41, of DuQuoin, Ill.

Amber R. Duckworth, 37, of Hurst, Ill.

Justin C. Phillips, 27, of Elizabethtown, Ill.

Scotie M. Slaten, 26, of West Frankfort, Ill.

Jason K. Wells, 30, of Marion, Ill.

Jessica M. Peters, 34, of West Frankfort, Ill.



Laura L. Coker, 51, of Carterville, Ill.

Two of those indicted remain at large.

All those charged face up to 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

An indictment is a formal charge against a defendant. Under the law, a defendant is presumed to be innocent of a charge until proved guilty beyond a reasonable doubt to the satisfaction of a jury.

The investigation in these cases was conducted by the Illinois State Police, Southern Illinois Drug Task Force, United States Marshals Service, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, West City Police Department, Christopher Police Department, Zeigler Police Department, Sesser Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Jackson County State's Attorney, Franklin County State's Attorney, Williamson County Sheriff's Department, Southern Illinois Drug Enforcement Group, Pope County Sheriff's Office, and the Pope County State's Attorney.

"Federal investigations into methamphetamine actives in Franklin, Williamson, and Pope Counties have thus far resulted in the indictment of over 90 individuals, and we are not finished - the investigations are ongoing," said United States Attorney Wigginton.

These cases are being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Tom Leggans.

Copyright KFVS 2014. All rights reserved.