Judge to rule in civil suit from convicted murderer

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - A judge decided to take a civil action suit under advisement that alleges a man who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a woman, her unborn baby, and her teenage son had ineffective lawyers during his murder trial.

Convicted murderer Ryan Patterson filed a civil action suit saying his lawyers were ineffective in his murder trial.

Judge William Syler met with attorneys on both sides on Monday.

Patterson was convicted of killing Jamie Orman, her unborn child and her teenage son, Derrick back in October of 2009. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Patterson and his attorney, an representative from the prosecutor's office, and several member's of the victim's family attended.

Judge Syler plans to make a ruling within the next 30 days.

