2nd Annual 5K, 1 Mile Run/Walk in memory of Jill McClain scheduled March 22

The Second Annual Running to Remember 5K and 1-Mile Run/Walk in memory of Jill McClain will take place Saturday, March 22.

The race will start and finish at the flagpole in front of Cuba Elementary School, 92 Cuba School Road, in southern Graves County.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m. The 5K start time will be 9 a.m. The 1-Mile Run/Walk will follow at 9:45 a.m.

An awards ceremony will follow the 1-Mile event. Awards will be presented for overall male and female in the 5K and three-deep in each age category (Under 14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, and 70 and above). The top five boys and girls, under age 12, who participate in the 1-Mile each will receive a medal.

Registration for the 5K costs $20 and for the 1-Mile costs $10 until the preregistration deadline of March 1. After March 1, the 5K cost will be $25 and the 1-mile cost will be $15. Participants who register by March 1 each will be guaranteed a tee-shirt.

Any business interested in supporting the event as a co-sponsor, is asked to contact organizers by March 1.

Forms are available at Cuba Elementary School, the Mayfield-Graves County YMCA, and Hibbett Sporting Goods.

The Cuba Elementary School PTO sponsors the event. All proceeds will benefit the Jill McClain Memorial Scholarship Fund.

To learn more, phone Cuba Elementary School at 270-328-4810 or 270-674-4810 or phone Brandy Thompson of the Cuba Elementary School PTO at 270-705-1363.

Copyright KFVS 2014. All rights reserved.