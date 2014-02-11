2 arrested in connection with Carbondale vehicle burglary

Two Carbondale men were recently arrested in connection with a burglary.

Nicholas A. Taylor, 18, and Christopher J. Aceron, 20, were charged with burglary to a motor vehicle and underage consumption of alcohol. They were taken to the Jackson County Jail.

On February 9, Carbondale police say they responded to the 300 block of South Forest Street in reference to a report of a vehicle burglary.

Officers learned two suspects entered an unlocked vehicle and stole property around 1:20 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the "Crime Stoppers" tab located on the police department website.

