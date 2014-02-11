Fire damages Caruthersville auto, tire business

A fire damaged a business in Caruthersville.Caruthersville Fire Chief Charlie Jones says crews responded at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday to Sullivan's Auto and Tire at 1905 Truman Blvd.Chief Jones says the fire started with a heater in the bathroom and spread to the bays.The business sustained heavy fire/smoke/water damage.Firefighters were able to keep the fire out of the office area.Crews left the fire at 3:45 a.m.No one was injured.