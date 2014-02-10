SEMO women's basketball team wins big game at SIUE

The Southeast Missouri State women's basketball team defeated SIU Edwardsville 69-60 Monday in Edwardsville, IL.

Former Notre Dame high school stand out Allyson Bradshaw led the way with 16 points and Olivia Hackman added 15.

With the win the Redhawks improved to 4-7 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Also in the OVC, Murray State lost to Tennessee State 72-65.