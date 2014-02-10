Boil water order issued for Delta, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Boil water order issued for Delta, MO

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
DELTA, MO (KFVS) -

Delta Alderman Rocky King issued a boil water order on Monday, February 10.

According to King, they do not have water.

They have called crews in to investigate and fix the issue. The boil order is in effect for at least 48 hours.

