5 arrested after meth labs found in Paducah

Five Paducah, Ky. residents were arrested February 10 after detectives discovered multiple methamphetamine labs as part of a meth manufacturing investigation by the McCracken and Marshall County Sheriff's Departments.

Colleen Dunn, 33; Connie Wallace, 51; and Joseph Scott, 41; were charged with manufacturing methamphetamine. Scott was also charged with unlawful possession of a meth precursor.



Casey Jones, 47, was charged with unlawful distribution of a meth precursor.



According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, around 3:30 p.m. detectives found several people at the Country Aire Mobile Home Park on Clarks River Road in Paducah. Detectives were looking for them as part of their investigation.

While finding the individuals, detectives say they found several meth labs in one of the mobile homes. They say one of the meth labs was still actively releasing gases, leading them to believe that meth had been made very recently.

A more thorough search was conducted and other items used to make meth were found inside the trailer. The residents of the trailer, Connie Wallace; Colleen Dunn; and Joseph Scott were all arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail.

The sheriff's department said the resident of another mobile home at Country Aire, Casey Jones was also arrested after it was discovered that he bought Sudafed and helped in the purchase of other items to make meth. They say he transferred the Sudafed to other individuals for the making of meth.

During the investigation, deputies say it was determined that Dunn, Wallace and Scott corroborated to make meth at the home.

Another individual, 40-year-old George West, was arrested on a probation violation warrant.

Currently, West and Dunn are on probation and Wallace is on parole for prior drug convictions.

The sheriff's department said more charges and suspects are possible.

Anyone with information on illegal drug crimes can contact the McCracken County Sheriff's Department Drug Division directly at 270-448-1516 or 270-444-5157.

