Learning center keeps doors open despite snow days

CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) -

We all know how excited kids get when there's a snow day, but for parents it's a much different feeling.

Which is why a Carterville learning center keeps their doors open through all of the snow days, so parents have a place to drop their kids off when they have to be at work.

More than 50 percent of the students at Malone's Early Learning Center get picked up and dropped off with their transportation, which has caused some problems this winter.

"Because of the weather, our enrollment has been down a little bit because some of those parents don't have means of transportation at all," said Lee Eklund with Malone's Early Learning Center. "A lot of the parents that have transportation, they've been able to still bring their children because we will be open no matter what."

More than 125 kids from ages six weeks to 13 years old go to Malone's Early Learning Center.

