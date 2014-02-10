Florists work to make sure weather doesn't ruin Valentine's Day deliveries

Two hundred and fifty flower arrangements will be delivered Valentine's Day, and that's just from one store.

Plenty of florists are working to make sure your delivery isn't spoiled due to this year's bitter cold. The owner of Jerry's Flower Shoppe in Carbondale said temperatures below 25 degrees would ruin any flower arrangement, so they're keeping a close eye on the weather.

If temperatures drop, every single delivery will have to be wrapped in paper and plastic to protect the delicate petals.

"Which is very time consuming and a lot of trouble, so we are hoping that it will be at least above freezing. That way we can get them in and out without having to wrap everything," said Jerry Brooks, owner of Jerry's Flower Shoppe.

Brooks has been in the business for 50 years. He said this Valentine's Day may be one of the worst when it comes to weather.

