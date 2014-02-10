School still not in session around the Heartland - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

School still not in session around the Heartland

Some Heartland school districts have missed almost 20 days of school due to winter weather.
BLOOMFIELD, MO (KFVS) -

Some Heartland school districts have missed almost 20 days of school due to winter weather.

If you live inside the city limits, you might wonder why students are still out of school. However, if you drive to rural areas, you'll find out the roads in the country are still dangerous. Many county roads are still covered with ice and snow.

Administrators say it's too risky to send school buses out on the potentially dangerous roads. Even though they say it's better safe than sorry, parents and kids are ready for school to be back in session.

"I think we are actually working on our third week of having these kids out of school altogether," Amanda Toombs said.

Toombs' daughter, Rachel, is in preschool. This mom said she wants her child back in class for one main reason.

"Just for the learning part, I mean, I'm absolutely terrified she will fall behind and that's not what I want since she is going to be going into kindergarten next year," Toombs said.

All these missed schooldays mean many make-up days for students. Administrators must go by state policy when managing snow days.

According to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, a school year is made up of 174 days and 1,044 hours. Some of those hours can be forgiven if schools open late or close early because of bad weather. Some full days can also be forgiven.

Schools must make up the six built-in snow days, plus half of the additional days lost, up to a total of 10 make-up days. Then, the remaining days would be forgiven.

