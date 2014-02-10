Chaffee high school girls make waves at robotic competition - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Chaffee high school girls make waves at robotic competition

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CHAFFEE, MO (KFVS) -

A group of girls from Chaffee High School are making waves.

The team called, "Girls with Attitude," recently took first place at the 5th Annual First Technology Challenge Robotic Competition.

Teams spend months building and programming robots to take part. The girls beat out 41 other teams and they say they're proud of their accomplishment.

"It's pretty cool, just cause a lot of the guys, uh, everyone was kind of nervous about having an all girls team at first, but then after we realized we could do it, they it was really fun," said Hannah Seyer, sophomore at Chaffee High School. "And the guys doubted us too. So, it was exciting to be able to show them that we can build one too."

The girls now move on to the World Championship in St. Louis, Mo.

