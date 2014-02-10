Graves' Lady Eagle bowling team claims 3rd Region 1 championship - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Graves' Lady Eagle bowling team claims 3rd Region 1 championship

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Lady Eagle bowlers Kelsey Latta and Sarah Watts (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves Schools) Lady Eagle bowlers Kelsey Latta and Sarah Watts (Source: Paul Schaumburg, Graves Schools)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Graves County Lady Eagle Bowling team recently won its third consecutive Region 1 bowling championship over Barren County in Bowling Green.

Bowling is in its third year as a Kentucky High School Athletics Association-sanctioned sport activity. The Lady Eagles have won the region every year since the sport has been established with a third place finish in the state tournament last year.

Kelsey Latta also claimed the Region 1 singles championship over her teammate Sarah Watts, who has finished runner-up to Latta the past two years. Latta posted scores of 215, 255, 180, 211, and 192. Watts posted scores of 195, 207, 223, 206, and 204. The Lady Eagle Bowling Team advances to the KHSAA state tournament in Lexington Feb. 13-14.

The Graves County Boys Bowling Team finished in third place at the Region 1 bowling championships. The team lost to South Warren in the semi-final round, as Caleb Miller from South Warren bowled three strikes in the tenth frame to beat Graves County by 3 pins. Austin Dunn finished in sixth place in singles with scores of 225, 236, 190, 153, and a 187.

Copyright KFVS 2014. All rights reserved.

